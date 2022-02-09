Glynn Carroll Harris
TYLER — It is with great sadness that the family of Glynn C. Harris announce his passing on February 1, 2022, at the age of 84, due to health complications. He fought a courageous long fight and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.
Glynn was born on September 17, 1937 in New London, Texas to Glynn Wesley and Lela Faye Harris, and had one sibling, Gene Harris. He graduated from Gaston High School in 1955. After starting college at Kilgore, he enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard where he attained the rank of E4 and then joined the Texas Forestry Department as a fire superintendent. He joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in March 1959, where he served with honor and integrity, while receiving numerous commendations from Texas governors, judges and his superiors at the TDPS. He retired from TDPS in March 1981. On January 1, 1987, Glynn was appointed and commissioned as a Special Texas Ranger, and retained his badge and title until his passing.
After his retirement from Texas Department of Public Safety, Glynn began his second career in the oil field industry, where he began focusing his work in the field of H2S safety which quickly became Canon Safety and helped to establish then, which became one of the top tier safety equipment companies in Texas.
He was preceding in death by his parents, Glynn and Faye Harris, as well as his son, Ricky Harris.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sara Harris of Tyler; and his children Sheritina Deville, and her husband Steve, of Henderson; Brent Harris of Tyler; Debbie Miley, and her husband Dwayne, of Henderson; and Krista Harris, and her husband Gene Tarrant, of Tyler. He was survived by his eight grandchildren; Melissa Harris; Stephanie Downy and her husband Corey; Jake Deville, Rachel Key and her husband Aaron; Sara MacKenzie Deville, Hayden Glynn Pruett; Brennan Harris, and Brooke Harris; and Delaine Miley. His great-grandchildren are Jalen Harris and Jarren Harris; Charlie Key and Savannah Key; and Colt Downy.
Glynn, and his wife Sara, were members of Tyland Baptist Church. The family has decided that there will be no visitation, only a private family graveside memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Judes.