Glynda Lee Thompson
GILMER — Funeral Services for Glynda Lee Thompson, 82, of Big Sandy, Texas, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Friday, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Private interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Glynda was born April 15, 1940, to Calvin Coolidge and Dorothy Oleta Cox Stilwell, in Gilmer, Texas and passed from this life June 2, 2022. She graduated from Gladewater High School in 1958 and married Edward Lewis Thompson, October 3, 1959. Glynda was a department manager for Wal-Mart in Gilmer for several years before her retirement.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Tammy Parker, Kelly Kinney (Todd), and Kristy Thompson (Bobby); sister, Carolyn Sue Starr; grandson, Tim, (Teanna); greatgrandson, Tucker; granddaughter, Kayla, (Darrell); great-grandsons, Garrett and Graysen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Lewis Thompson, in 2008; and her brother, Charles Sidney Stilwell.
Memorial donations may be made to Highway 80 Rescue Mission, 3117 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, Texas 75604. Hiway80rm.org to donate.
