Gloria Walker “Cookie” Anderson
HOUSTON — Gloria Walker “Cookie” Anderson passed away on January 15, 2021, in Houston, Texas. She was born March 25, 1955 in Clovis, New Mexico. She is survived by her children: Tyshikka Anderson of Dallas, Zshonette Anderson and Chaarlethia Anderson of Bakersfield, CA, and Khawanna Kelley of Houston; sisters Leslie Thomas (Lee), Bobbie Pringle, Cheryle Cato, & Lillie Walton; and brothers George Walker and Freddie Walker (Alice).
