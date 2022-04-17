Gloria Ione Dowdy
BILLINGS, MT — A celebration of life honoring Gloria Lovell Dowdy will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel on May 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ken Carrothers from Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd officiating. Gloria passed away on April 4, 2022.
Born on April 29, 1929, in Minot, North Dakota to Irene Williams Eide and Harry C. Eide, she attended school in Minot. After graduating from Minot High School, she furthered her education at Minot State College. Her career was with AT&T in management, and she retired after twenty-five years of service.
Gloria met John Lovell at Minot State College while he was attending Naval Air-Corp training. They had many happy years with their family and friends. After 49 years of marriage, John passed away on October 6, 1997.
After meeting Jim Dowdy at a 50th wedding anniversary party for mutual friends in Billings, Gloria said, “he is the most handsome man I have ever seen.” She married that handsome man on June 8, 2001, and they moved to Tyler, Texas.
Gloria loved and cherished her family, church, and many friends. She enjoyed entertaining and welcomed all who came to see her with delicious food and warm hospitality. She celebrated her Norwegian ancestry by making lefse, fruit soup, and lutefisk for the yearly Smorgasbord and Holiday festivities.
She was a faithful worker for Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Billings where she served on the church council and participated in Stephen’s Ministries. Gloria also attended Bible Study Fellowship in Billings along with Bible studies at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler.
A member of PEO AV Chapter in Billings and PEO Chapter BO in Tyler, she was also a member of The Women’s Petroleum Axillary, Cult Mea Literary Club, and volunteered at PATH in Tyler. She enjoyed traveling, theater, Ma Jong, and Bridge.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Mary, her first husband John, and her brother Jack.
She leaves behind her husband Jim Dowdy; her daughters: Linda Simonsen (Si) of Billings, MT, Lori Darr (Tom) of Holladay, Utah, and Lisa Wolfendale of Billings, MT; six grandchildren: Amy May, Drew Lehfeldt (Erica), Ian and Alec Darr, Lindsey Shearer and John Lemm; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition, Jim’s daughters: Ellen Peirce (Roger) of Tyler, TX, Sara Clute (John) of Laramie, WY; four grandchildren: Clayton and Alexander Peirce, Emma and Hans Clute, and two great-granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Gloria Dowdy may be made to PEO Chapter AV, 2005 Poly Ave, Billings, MT 59102; Salvation Army, 2100 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101; or a charity of your choice.