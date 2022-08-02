Gloria Gilson Kolb
TYLER — Gloria Anne Gilson Kolb went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2022. She was born April 8, 1930, in Rumford Maine to Harold and Ruth Gilson and spent most of her early years in Boston, Massachusetts. There she attended Massachusetts General Hospital and Simmons College to become a Registered Nurse. During her college years, she met and married the late James Davis Kolb who was a student at MIT earning his Bachelor’s and Master’s in engineering and geology. During their 53 years together they lived in California, Venezuela and ended up in Tyler, Texas, in 1965. While in Venezuela, Gloria and Jim helped support building an English speaking Christian church and an orphanage that they supported for many years.
Gloria was a part time nurse at Mother Frances Hospital for several years before going to work at Texlan Oil Company that Jim Kolb founded. She attended Green Acres Baptist Church and then took an active role with her husband to develop the Woods Baptist Church and was very involved in many areas of its fellowship. She was an active member of the Petroleum Wives of Tyler and Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) over many years.
She was preceded in death by husband, James D Kolb, in 2005.
She is survived by son, Jonathan D Kolb in Tyler, daughter Sheri Machel and husband John in Aubrey, TX and daughter Sandra Snyder and husband Mark in Whitehouse, TX. She cherished her grandchildren Tyler Machel and wife Ashley, Cameron Machel and wife Erin, Johannes Kolb and wife Laura, Kathrine Ries and husband Alexander, Stephanie Poblocka and husband Patrik Poblocki, Zach Snyder and partner Cassie, Mike Snyder and wife Victoria, and eleven great grandchildren, sister-in-law Joan Gilson in North Carolina and many wonderful nieces and nephews and friends in many places over the years.
A special hug to her special friends Nancy and Hubert Sherrell who have been part of our family for many years.
A private family-only graveside service will be held with Dr Charles Dodson officiating.
If anyone knew Gloria, they would know she was a hugger. In place of flowers, her request was to please make a difference in the life of someone who may need love, a hug or a visit.