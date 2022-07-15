Gloria Ann Daniels
TROUP — Graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Ann Daniels of Troup, are scheduled for Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12 noon in the Liberty Cemetery, Troup Visitation will begin at 11:00 am. Services will be conducted by Supt. Robert Davis, Sr. Final arrangements were entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mrs. Gloria Ann Richard Daniels (Nana) was born on July 2, 1957 to Julia and Calvin Richard in Port Arthur, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Alvin Richard and Robert Richard. She departed this life Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a short illness.
Gloria was a 1975 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, TX and received her Associates Degree in 1977 from Lamar Port Arthur College. Gloria obeyed the gospel of Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of the Lakeside Church of Christ. She worked in the retail industry for countless years as a Professional Store Manager until she retired in 2015. Her hobbies included singing and baking.
On July 29, 2015, Gloria was united in holy matrimony to her soulmate Mr. Jerry D. Daniels and relocated to Troup, Texas, where they spent every moment together for 6 years. Gloria loved life and she loved her family. She gave openly and lovingly. She always had encouraging words of faith, wisdom and love.
Those left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband Jerry D. Daniels. Siblings, James Richard of Port Arthur, Joyce Richard White of Fannett, Texas, Kevin Richard of Beaumont, Texas. Brothers-in-Laws, Davie Daniels, Whitehouse, Texas, Alexander Daniels , Converse, Texas and Robert Glen Daniels, California. Sister-in-Laws, Barbara Daniels and Lois Traylor, Dallas, Texas, Carrie Burleson, Whitehouse, Texas, Debra Mackey-Noyola, Troup, Texas and Sonja Daniels, California and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 4:00-8:00 pm.