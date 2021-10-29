Glenn R. McTee
PALESTINE — Glenn R. McTee was born December 20, 1936 in Collin County near Blue Ridge, Texas to Arthur O. and Vera Inmon McTee. He went to his heavenly, eternal home on October 23, 2021 after struggling for 3 years with extensive health problems.
Glenn was a lifelong resident of Texas. Shortly after he was born, the family moved to North Texas. In 1943, the family moved to Grayson County near Elmont. Glenn started school at age 5 in the Warden Community, a one room schoolhouse, and he quickly advanced to third grade by the age of 6. Glenn was originally named Carl Ray by his parents, but at the insistence of his grandmother, his name was changed to Glenn Ray, but wasn’t “officially” changed on his legal records until the 1960’s. Glenn continued his education in Van Alstyne where he graduated from Van Alstyne High School at the age of 16.
He was baptized at the age of 12, on Easter Sunday 1949, at First Baptist Church of Elmont. At the time of his death he was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Palestine, TX, where he appreciated the support of his Pastor, David English and his Sunday School class, especially Joe Becton and Forrest Bomar.
In 1957, he began his career at Texas Power and Light in McKinney, Texas. This would become his lifelong career, spanning 35 years. He began as a lineman and advanced to management positions in Tyler, Sulfur Springs, and Dallas. He retired in 1992, but continued to enjoy the valued friendships developed over the years with his fellow co-workers and contractors.
On December 14, 1963, Glenn married Judy Gish in Tyler, Texas. The following December, their daughter Dawn was born and they would reside in Tyler until Judy’s death in 1983. Soon after, Glenn was transferred to Dallas, Texas.
In 1987 he met and married Mary Ann Langford in Dallas. Upon their retirements, they relocated from the Dallas area to Palestine, TX.
Glenn loved to fish, hunt and watch sports. He had an excellent work ethic and could and did fix anything. Above all else, he was a genuine, true, and faithful Christian, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and loyal friend. He valued these relationships and will be missed by so many.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Vera McTee, wife Judy McTee, brothers Charly McTee and Ken McTee, sister, Betty Childress and her husband Bob, and brother-in-law Glenn Gaskill.
Glenn is survived by his wife of 34 years, Mary Ann McTee, daughter Dawn McTee Carter, grandson, Joshua Carter, brother Don McTee and his wife Linda. Sisters Nita McCullough and her husband John, Rita Parris and her husband Ron, and Sue Gaskill. Stepson, Curtis Langford and wife Carmella, stepdaughter Janice Langford Flowers and her husband Craig. Step grandsons Michael Smith and wife Jessica, Aaron Smith and his wife Destiny, Casey Langford and his wife Hattie, Trent Davis and his wife Emily. Step granddaughter Jessica Langford Hall and her husband Dylan. Four step great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Easton, Lydia and L.J. and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Funeral services will be provided under the direction of Scroggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas. Visitation will be held Friday, October 29th at 10:00am with the funeral to follow at 11:00am. Serving as Pallbearers will be, Arthur Beeller, Will Bennett, Milton Carver, Gilbert Smith, Randy Thedford and Stack Walker. Honorary Pallbearers are Forrest Bomar, Andy Barton and Tommy Smith. Pastor Rick Dees of Westwood Baptist Church, Palestine will officiate. Eulogy will be presented by Glenn’s very close friend, Dwight Royall. Stack Walker and Stepson, Curtis Langford will make special remarks. Burial will follow at Van Alstyne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to a charity close to your heart.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. You may sign the on line register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.