Glenn Herbert Morby
TYLER — Glenn Herbert Morby, born March 21,1929, died peacefully in Tyler at age 93 on January 24, 2023.
Born in Houston, Texas to Charles Henry Moerbe and Hulda (Jatzlau) Moerbe, Glenn managed three paper routes by age fourteen as well as the finances for the family. After graduating from Reagan High School, he began working at age 17 as a roughneck for Standard Oil of Indiana (Amoco) in Alvin, Texas. He obtained a business degree from the University of Houston by attending night school while working full time in the oil fields. Glenn advanced at Amoco, eventually becoming a property tax representative. He learned to argue tax assessments and challenge school and county budgets.
Glenn married the love of his life, Doris Mae King, on December 10, 1949, and they became parents to four children, one girl and three boys. In 1967 he was transferred to Tyler, Texas and the family relocated. He retired in 1986 after 40 years of service with the company. He had also served concurrently as tax rep for Kaneb Pipeline for thirty-five years.
Curious, industrious, frugal, and a big proponent of education, music, church, travel and investments, Glenn enjoyed life with his wife, Doris, of 72 years before she died on Christmas Eve a year ago.
A teller of yarns, his stories entertained (and frightened) all of his four children, eleven grandchildren, and many of his great-grandchildren. His presence commanded respect, but there was always plenty of fun, food, and laughter mixed in with lots of hard work.
His passion was purchasing land and making it as productive as possible, whether as a cattle ranch, an oil and gas operation, or a tree farm. He was a dedicated steward of his land. He repeatedly admonished his children and grandchildren to “never sell the minerals!” His three sons spent many weekends working for their dad at $2/hr. After his youngest son left home, Doris had to help chase the cows. When she became too slow, he finally sold his herd.
Glenn is predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother Marvin and half-brother Howard, and granddaughter Chelsea Elizabeth Morby. Survivors include his daughter Kathy (Steve/Snuf), sons Steve (Kerry), Tim (Joannie), and Greg (Pam). In addition, grandchildren Shannon Michaelis (Derek), Aaron Smith (Elise), Shane Smith (Lindsay), Ginger Ciminello (David), Valerie Morby, Clay Morby, Hilary Cook (Jeffery), Grant Morby (Courtney), Amy Morby, Carter Morby (Emily), Dawson Morby (Hannah). Two more impending births will total 20 great- grandchildren.
Many thanks to Visiting Angels especially Monica, Jasmine, Connie, Carol, and Wanda. The Hospice of East Texas was a godsend, especially Lacy Jo, Joyce, and Kristen. Thank you to Dr. Janet Hurley, Glenn’s favorite physician. Visits from David Kittrell, his church elder, were much appreciated by Glenn and his family.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on March 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Tyler. A private family gathering to spread Glenn’s ashes will take place at his Troup farm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice of East Texas.