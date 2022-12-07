Glenn Henri Daigle
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Glenn Henri Daigle, retired U.S. Navy Commander and decorated war hero who resided in Hideaway, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with his wife, Liz and son, Steve by his side. Glenn was 83 years old.
Glenn was born in 1939 in Labadieville, LA to the late Henrietta and Felix Daigle. In 1958, he graduated from Assumption High School in Napoleonville, LA. He then attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA and earned his BA in May 1962. Afterwards, Glenn joined the US Navy in August 1962 and went to preflight school in Pensacola, FL and got a commission in January 1963. LTJG Daigle began flying combat missions over Southeast Asia in November 1965 and was forced to eject over North Vietnam and was taken Prisoner of War on December 22, 1965, spending 7 1/2 years in captivity; LCDR Daigle was released during Operation Homecoming on February 12, 1973. Glenn attended Ole Miss University and received a Master’s Degree in Political Science in November 1975.
CDR Daigle’s final assignment was as Joint Plans Officer for the Command Relations and Special Projects Branch on the staff of the Commander in Chief of U.S. Pacific Command in Hawaii from April 1981 until his retirement from the Navy on September 1, 1982. Glenn served his country with honor.
After retirement, Glenn and Elizabeth moved to Baton Rouge, LA and Glenn then attended Law School at LSU. In the summer of 1984, they moved to Mountain Home, AR where Glenn taught Political Science at the Mountain Home Junior College. In July 1995, they moved to Lindale, Texas and a few years later, in 2000, they moved to Hideaway Lake, a gated community just outside Lindale, TX. Glenn enjoyed golf, bass fishing, bridge and woodworking.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Henrietta Daigle and Felix Daigle. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth of 42 years who lives in Hideaway, TX; sister, Virginia Naquin of Houma, LA. He is also survived by his special nieces, Marie Hutchinson of Houma, LA and Savannah Harris of Buffalo, NY; godchild, Catherine Arcement of Thibodaux, LA. Glenn was a mentor and loving father to Liz’s sons Joe and Steve Langridge throughout their youth and adulthood. They both respected him and consulted him on important decisions. No one was a better father.
Special thanks to the doctors and nurses of Critical Care of Christus Mother Frances for their devotion to Glenn’s care. Special gratitude to Helene and Emily of Continued Care Hospital.
Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Capel in Lindale. Burial at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA will be held at a later day. Memorials may be made to the veteran organization of your choice.