Glendora Ferguson

Mrs. Ferguson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2020 in Tyler. She was born July 16, 1940 to Lillian and James Compton in English, Texas and was a long-time resident of Brownsboro, Texas.
She was a loving wife, mother, Nonna and friend to many but most importantly she was a child of God and devoted Christian. Glendora was a member of the Assemblies of God and attended Hope Assembly of God in Murchison and in her later years First Assembly of God in Chandler.
Glendora loved her family, particularly her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren and could usually be found holding one of them at any time. She was a very compassionate person and always willing to help where she could and pray for any need.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Fain Ferguson; parents, James and Lillian Compton; sons, Marshall Wilson and Mitchelle Ferguson and great-granddaughter Aubreigh Yates.
Glendora is survived by six daughters and one son; Debbie Wright and husband Howard of Chandler, Brenda Hill and husband Ronnie of White Oak, Ronda Whitlock and husband Clyde of Winona, Amanda Ellis and husband Bill of Chandler, Jan Speer and husband David of Athens, Vickie LeMaster of Heath and Richard Wilson of Brownsboro; sister, Shirley Clakley of Brownsboro; brothers, Rev. William Compton and wife Margaret of Brownsboro, Jerry Don Compton and wife Brenda of Brownsboro, James ‘Buddy’ Compton and wife Shirley of Bullard; 24 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
