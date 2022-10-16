Glenda (Smith) Lambeth
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Glenda (Smith) Lambeth, 80, is scheduled 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Steve Handley officiating. She will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Monday, October 17, 2022, and friends are cordially invited to visit with the Lambeth family from 6 to 8 o’clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Glenda was born April 24, 1942 and entered into eternal life on October 11, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Ray and Minnie Virginia (Spraggins) Smith; brother, George Norman Smith; and granddaughter, Morgan Finley Lambeth.
Left to cherish Glenda’s memory are her husband of 53 years, Louie J. Lambeth of Mixon, son, Adam Lambeth and his wife Brista of Whitehouse. Her siblings are Larry Smith and wife Kay of Gallatin, Juanice Foster of New Boston, and Curtis Smith and wife Nancy of Frankston. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Brock, Henry, Georgia, and Maggie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews Jody Smith of Gallatin, Eric Smith of Kennard, Charlie Smith of La Vernia, Curt Smith of Bullard, Chad Smith of Hurst, and Donnie Matura of Mineral Wells. Honorary pallbearers are nephews Stacy Lambeth of Jacksonville, Jason Lollar of New Boston, and great nephew Aaron Laube of Katy.