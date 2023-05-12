Glenda Slawson
HIDEAWAY — Glenda Ruth Slawson, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Tyler, Texas. She was born on October 19, 1937, in Bay City, Texas to Joseph Elmer and Agnes Louzetta (Hitt) Jordan. Glenda attended Lon Morris Junior College in Jacksonville, Texas where she met her future husband, Kenneth Ray Slawson. They both transferred to Southern Methodist University and were married in 1958. Glenda earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in 1958, a Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin in 1968; a Master of Arts from Southern Methodist University in 1976; and a Master of Science from Amber University in 1988. Glenda enjoyed being an educator and counselor and worked at various school districts including Dallas ISD, Garland ISD, Osceola County ISD-Florida, Klein ISD, and Waco ISD. Ken and Glenda raised their two children in the Lake Highlands area and attended Lake Highlands United Methodist Church. They then retired to Hideaway, Texas in 1997 where Glenda was actively involved in the community, as well as her church ChristPoint Methodist Church. She truly enjoyed making the world/community a better place by sharing good will, loving God and helping others. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Elmer and Agnes (Hitt) Jordan; husband, Kenneth Ray Slawson (2019); and brother, James Jordan. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Smith and husband, Steve, of Hideaway; son, Chris Slawson and wife, Yolanda, of Arlington; grandchildren Joshua Smith of Carrollton; Jessica Smith-Salzinger and husband, Stephan, of Shanghai China; Kimberly Smith of Fort Worth, Austin Slawson of Fort Worth, and Kamra Arrington of New York; great-grandchildren Boston and Britain Smith of Carrollton; and Lena Salzinger of Shanghai. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, May 12th, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at ChristPoint Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas under the care of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home with Pastors Michael Peschke and Tyler Looney officiating.