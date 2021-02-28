Glenda Myra Clayton
TYLER — Glenda Myra Clayton entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Born on August 24, 1937 in Henderson County to James Daniel and Mattie Estell Adair, Glenda was blessed with a large and loving family of eleven siblings. She was married to Jack Maurice Clayton on June 6, 1958. Glenda was known for her servant’s heart and delighted in helping others. She was an active church member and faithfully taught children’s Sunday school for many years. Glenda was also an avid gardener and loved browsing garage sales with her husband Jack.
She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Robert) Hale, and Jack “Bud” (Becky) Clayton. Mamaw will be fondly remembered by her eight grandchildren, Micah, Heath, Ben, Matthew, Jared, Jason, Jonathan and Laura and three great grandchildren, Esther, Judah and Shepherd. Surviving siblings include Bettie Tomlinson, Jimmie Rodems, Billie Sims, Nancy Wood, Louise Lyles, Donald Adair, Ronald Adair and sister-in-law Tommye Jo Salisbury.
Glenda is preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Clayton, her parents James and Estell Adair, stepmother Pearl Adair and siblings Patsy Presley, Sue Weesner, Jerry Adair, and Katherine Kormos.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm, at the Lloyd James Funeral Home, 1011 E First St, Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
4A Girls Basketball: Dallas Pinkston edges Brownsboro
-
2A Girls Basketball: Martin's Mill in regionals for 16th straight year
-
Letter to the Editor: Readers sound off on Schaefer, Gohmert, Abbott
-
East Texas Crisis Center sees significant damages after many pipes freeze, burst during winter storm
-
Dina Laniese Rushing