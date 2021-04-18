Glenda Lou Tyra Davis
GILMER — Ms. Glenda Lou Davis, age 79, of Gilmer, passed away in Tyler on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Glenda was born in Jacksonville, Texas on August 23, 1941 to the late Ellis and Vivian Forson Tyra. She grew up in Smith County and graduated from Robert E. Lee in Tyler. Glenda married the love of her life, Billy Don Davis, on August 26, 1961 and made their home in Gilmer shortly after that. Glenda loved to garden and plant flowers, she also enjoyed crafting and embroidering. Glenda also loved spending time watching her great grandchildren grow up.
Those left behind to cherish Glenda’s memory are her daughters, Lenora Ann Smith and husband, Charles and Milinda Grace Mezayek; grandchildren, Amanda Withers and husband, Nick; great grandchildren, Payton and Logan Withers; brother, Ellis Edward Tyra Jr. and wife Nancy; sisters, Patsy Lorene Tyra Oldham and husband, Neil and Judy Madigan and husband, Mike; and special nephew, Larry Davis and wife, Steva.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Billy Don Davis; her parents; sister, Carol Jean; and son-in-law, Louay Mezayek
Funeral service for Ms. Glenda will be held 2:00 PM Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Charles Johnson and Nick Withers officiating, interment to follow at Rosewood Cemetery in Upshur County. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.
