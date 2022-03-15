Glenda “Kay” Lunsford
GLADEWATER — Services for Glenda (Kay) Lunsford, 75, of Gladewater, TX, will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Pastor David Mahfood officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Springs Cemetery in Tyler, TX under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Kay passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas. Kay was born January 12, 1947 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Joseph Collen Hoover and Edith Jeannette Beadles. Kay married Gilbert Neal Lunsford March 28, 1964 and they spent 42 yrs. together. In her early years she worked as a seamstress. Later she worked for Progress Cleaners where she worked until she retired. She enjoyed reading, working in puzzle books, and watching NCIS. But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, parents, her sister Linda, and her brothers Joe Dale and Ronny. Kay is survived by her children Angie and wife Carla, Sherri and husband Mike, Nancy and husband Kenneth, and Neal and wife Cathy. Also 14 Grandchildren, and 12 Great-Grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Pallbearers will be John Holden, Joseph Fleming, Tyler Fleming, Daylan Holden, Mathew Phillips, and Dewayne Kimbrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Duwayne Benson, Laura Laughlin, and Lana Arteaga. Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th at Jackson Burks Walker Tippit Funeral home.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.