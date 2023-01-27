Glenda Jo Wood Davis
PINE MILLS — Glenda Davis, 79, of Pine Mills, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, in Winnsboro. She was born to the late Ulious and Margarete (Williams) Wood in Lindale, TX on December 31, 1943. Glenda married David Davis on January 26, 1962, in Whitehouse, TX, passing away just three days prior to celebrating their 61st anniversary. As one who preferred to keep to herself, Glenda enjoyed spending time in her garden, as well as painting landscapes. Glenda was a woman of strong faith, which helped her through the health challenges she endured the last several years. She cherished time spent with her family.
Glenda is survived by her beloved husband, David; daughter, Gayla and her husband, Robert Ray; son Michael and his wife, Mandi Davis; grandchildren, Reed Fossum, Avery Fossum, Megan Fossum, Micah Fossum, Leah Jeffers, Rachel Ray and Shelby Hidrogo, Courtlon McCoy, Colton Warner and Keaton Warner; sisters, Reba Nicholson and Sherilyn Matthews; brother, Mark Wood, as well as several other extended family members, including her sister-in-law, Karen Hiett, who was by Glenda’s side through her many health trials the last several years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ulious and Margarete Wood; grandson, Austin Davis; sisters, Linda Dudley, Rita Sinquefield and Marilyn Rogan.
A Memorial Service for Glenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Pine Mills. Glenda was laid to rest in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
