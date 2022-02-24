Glenda Jean “Jeanie” Outhouse
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Glenda Jean Outhouse of Whitehouse, Texas will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery portico in Whitehouse with Dr. Jay Lockhart officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Jeanie passed away Monday, February 21, 2022 in Whitehouse. She was born December 15, 1947 in Dallas and raised in Houston by her beloved parents Glenn Carl Outhouse and Jeanette McKnight Outhouse. After the sudden death of her one love Royce Lalumandier, she never married. Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and several cousins, including Pat Hartin, David Appleby, Amyjo Appleby, and Linda McKnight Houston.
Ms. Outhouse is survived by her lifelong companion and cousin, Ann Reed of Whitehouse; cousins, Tom and Dianne Harris of Keller, Jami Ackerman of Wiley, Craig Mcknight of Dallas, and Martha Outhouse Mitchell of Mineral Wells.
Jeanie was a member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ. She was a 1965 graduate from Waltrip High School in Houston. She earned both Bachelor of Science and Master of Education Degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Nothing gave her more happiness or purpose than teaching children. In 1970, her career began as an elementary P.E. teacher in various elementary schools in Tyler, Texas. Then in 1977, Jeanie moved to the Adline ISD in the Houston area where she taught middle school English, became the Curriculum Assistant Principal for Eckert Intermediate School and Aldine 9th Grade School, and completed her 36 year career as Principal of Aldine 9th Grade School. She rejoiced in building a family between administrators, faculty, students, and parents. The school motto was “Together, we will make a difference!”... and they did!
Ms. Outhouse wanted her life to be a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7925 So. Broadway Ave., Suite 1140, Tyler, TX 75703 or the Whitehouse Fire Department, P.O. Box 776, Whitehouse, TX 75791.