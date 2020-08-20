Glenda Gale Stone
TYLER — Glenda Gale Stone, 61, of Tyler, passed away on August 14, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born September 23, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Marvin Hughes and Bonnie McClain Hughes.
Memorial services for Mrs. Stone will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Cottle Funeral Home chapel, Troup with Sam Allen officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, prior to the service.
Glenda loved to play bingo, she enjoyed adult coloring books and ceramics. She retired from Kelly Springfield. She was a member of Whitehouse United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents and bonus mom, Martha Hughes.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Harraid of Tyler; son, Allen Stone of Fort Worth; sister, Nancy Jeter of Whitehouse; 3 grandchildren, Esteban Velasquez, Alyssa Velasquez, and Aliyeah Howard; numerous close friends and caregivers from Pinecrest Nursing Facility of Tyler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
