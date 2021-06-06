Glenda Earl
TYLER — A memorial service will be held for Glenda Tiner Earl from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mineola Nature Preserve Pavilion.
Glenda Tiner Earl was born March 11, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She spent most of her childhood in Mineola before moving to Grand Saline, where she graduated from high school. She had been a resident of Tyler for 24 years. Glenda, known as “Gigi” by her grandchildren, was an unselfish person, always willing to care for others. She was the person you could always count on being there if you needed her. She received her RN degree from TVCC in 1987. After a long nursing career, she retired from TDCJ-Skyview in 2017. Her love for helping others did not stop there; after retirement, she volunteered for Meals on Wheels, being named “Volunteer of the Year” in 2019. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, going to the beach, and antique shopping. She loved nature, and spending time with her precious dog, Lady, and cat, Spooky.
Glenda went to be with her heavenly father at the age of 69 on May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Reed Tiner; mother and step-father, Helen Jarmon Crawford & Aaron Crawford; and brothers, Sammy Tiner and Larry Tiner.
Survivors include her husband of 24 years, Dr. Gene Earl of Tyler; son and daughter-in-law, Corey Wayne & Amy Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Arica & Dr. Paul Denson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda & Gerald Mitchell and Nanci & Ben Duke; grandchildren, Mason, Brice, and Mattie Smith, and Elle and Eden Denson; numerous nieces and nephews and many lifetime friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Glenda’s name to your favorite charity of choice.
