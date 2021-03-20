Glenda Dacus
HAWKINS — Glenda Dacus was born on December 2, 1955, in Greenville, Texas to Hershel and Frankie Marical. She was raised along with 10 siblings, in Terrell, Texas and attended Terrell Public Schools. She lived in Hawkins for the past 46 years. Glenda worked for Hawkins ISD for several years. She has been married to the love of her life, Rick for 46 years. Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Hershel and Frankie Marical. Brothers, Charles Marical, Alvie Marical and her twin brother, Glen Marical. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Brady Langston.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Dacus, two sons, Ricky Dacus and wife Jaime, Matthew and wife Misha. One daughter, Ashley Karlson and husband Kris. 5 grandsons, Jayden Dacus, Drew Dacus, Chase Dacus, Rush Karlson and Rex Karlson. 3 granddaughters, Destiny Chapman, Lynli Dacus and Hadley Karlson. Brothers, Cleve Marical and wife Janice, Johnny Marical and wife Judy. Sisters, Kathy Caldwell and husband Wayne, Ginger Purkey, Mary Jo Houston, Dolly Apostolo, Charlene Rohus and husband Jimmy. And tons of nephews and nieces. Funeral service for Glenda will be held 1:00 PM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Summit Heights Fellowship with Rev. Jeff Karlson officiating, interment to follow at Hawkins Cemetery in Wood County. The family will receive friends for 2:00 until 4:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins.
