Glenda Bess Bearden
EDOM — Funeral services for Glenda Bearden, 75, of Edom, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Rock Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Criner and Bro. Danny Bristow officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bearden passed away on December 18, 2022, in her home, surrounded by loved ones in Edom.
Glenda Bess (Colley) Bearden was born on January 25, 1947, in Athens, Texas, the daughter of James Vardeman Colley and Vivian Ophelia (Brantley) Colley. She graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1965 and worked with the Brownsboro Independent School District from 1975 until 1982 as the secretary to the superintendent. Glenda then worked with the First State Bank of Brownsboro for 32 years before retiring as the Vice President of Marketing in 2012. She was a long-time and dedicated member of Rock Hill Baptist Church. Glenda was a proud supporter of all Brownsboro sporting events while attending the girls’ state basketball tournament annually. She was a leader in her family, church, and community. Glenda was a wonderful cook and served weekly Sunday dinners to her family that will be missed by many. She never met a stranger, was a mother to many, and opened her home to friends and children throughout the years. Glenda had a servant’s heart and will be remembered by those that knew and loved her as a giving, selfless woman who could light up any room with her smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Cami Wyatt; granddaughter, Betsi Wyatt; and siblings, Shirley Gibbs, Marilyn Smith, Bobby Don Colley, and James Colley.
Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Ben Bearden of Edom; children, Carla Phillips and husband Lance of Whitehouse, Ricky Wyatt and wife Megan of Brownsboro, Greg Wyatt of Brownsboro, Bradley Bearden of Chandler, Kristina McFarland and husband Wayne of Overton; siblings, Larry Colley and wife Sandra of Bishop, Arleeta Inman of Chandler, Molly Campbell and husband Ken of Timpson, Marsha Stephens and husband Joe of Brownsboro; grandchildren, Paige Phillips, Cami Wyatt, Paris Miller, Eli Wyatt, Case Wyatt, Ava Claire Wyatt, Ayden Wyatt, Natasha Bearden, Tyler McFarland, Rowdy McFarland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Ron Epperson, Jeff Fulgham, Guy Ray Purdue, Delmon Parmer, Jeff Hood, and Glenn Colley will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bro. Bob Logan, Jeff Strickland, Donald Robertson, Gordan Rains, and Danny Hardin.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 12-2:00 p.m. at Rock Hill Baptist Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Hospice of choice, or, to the Alzheimer’s Alliance.
The Bearden family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Shawanda Cofer, Mary Darden, Wanda Jones, and Rhonda Epperson. Also, a special thanks to her nurse, Jacqulyn Smith, and to Kelly VanWorth of En Habit Hospice, for their loving care.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.