Glenda Ann (Hanks) Johnson
TYLER — Glenda Ann (Hanks) Johnson, 74, of Tyler, TX passed away at home surrounded by her husband and two sons on February 13, 2021. Glenda was born in Mother Francis Hospital July 3, 1946 to Sterl and Yuba Hanks. Glenda graduated from John Tyler High School and attended TJC.
Glenda married Johnny Johnson and together they had two sons. Glenda enjoyed bird watching and participating in activities that involved her family. Glenda is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, Johnny Johnson of Tyler; her two sons, John (Glenn) of Dayton, TX, Robert and wife, Maria of Aspen, CO; her sister, Rebecca Goldsmith of Palestine, TX; as well as two grandsons, a granddaughter, and three great-grandchildren. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Sterl and Yuba Hanks and her grandson, Liam Dee Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at the Whitehouse Cemetery on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations to be made in Glenda’s name to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.
