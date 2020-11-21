Glen Durward Hammonds

Glen was born on December 17, 1937 in a log cabin at Flat Creek, Arkansas. He had 7 brothers and 2 sisters, and from a young age helped his father in the logging business. Later his family moved to Vandervoort, Arkansas where he graduated from high school in 1955.
Glen wanted to see the world, so he joined the Navy and received training at San Diego, California. He served on the USS Saratoga. His training included drafting and engineering. Later he attended college and learned to be a machinist and tool and die maker. He loved this work and was able to provide well for his young family. He enjoyed camping with his family and returning to Arkansas and Indiana for family reunions.
The greatest joy in Glen’s life came after 1981 when he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved telling people about God’s Kingdom and our hope of life on paradise earth. He also helped with Kingdom Hall construction and worked for weeks in New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina relief efforts.
Glen’s hobbies included motorcycle riding, boating, and restoring classic pickups. There was always a work in progress in his shop.
Glen is preceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Edna Hammonds, three brothers, Wayne, Leon and Larry.
He is survived by his 4 children: Tommy Hammonds, Jennifer Stamper, Steve Hammonds, and Brad Hammonds; his brothers: Charles, Louis, Kenneth, and Joe; sisters: Myra Powell and Doris Kesterson. He also has 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who meant a lot to him.
A private service is scheduled for Mr. Hammonds Saturday at 2:00 pm.