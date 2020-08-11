Gladys Smalling
MURCHISON — Private family graveside services for Gladys Smalling, age 98 of Chandler, Texas will be held at Campbell-Elrod Cemetery in Corsicana with Nat Ayres officiating.
Gladys was born April 27, 1922. She was the cherished wife of Bill Smalling, and beloved mother of Marvin E. Smalling, Bobbie D. Smalling Groves and Deborah A. Smalling Vinton (deceased). She is survived by 3 grandchildren: Michael K. Moore, Kaytee E. Groves and Jason Bennett; 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Gladys Foster was born and raised in Davie County N.C. She worked at the Pentagon as a secretary during World War II. After she married Bill Smalling in 1946, they moved to Southern California to raise a family and Gladys devoted the majority of her time to being a homemaker and a faithful church worker.
Gladys and Bill moved to Paradise, CA in 1987 soon after Bill’s retirement from State Farm Insurance Co. After Bill’s death in 1994, Gladys continued to live in Paradise until 2006 when she moved to Tyler, Texas. She was a faithful member of Broadway Church of Christ in Tyler.
Gladys passed away on August 7, 2020 in Tyler.
