Ginger Holland

Ginger was a loving wife and devoted mother. Ginger was formerly of Plainview before moving to Athens, TX in 1978 and to Lindale, TX in 1998. She was a member of Willow Springs Baptist Church in Athens, TX. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom raising her four boys and working part time. Ginger was often at the school volunteering and staying involved with her children’s activities. She loved to read, bake, sew, play board games, and make arts and crafts. She was always smiling and enjoyed being outdoors taking care of her yard and flowers. She spent time volunteering at the Lindale We Care Thrift Store and loved finding a bargain. Ginger worked for the Literacy Council of Tyler for many years. One of her favorite names was Grandma. She adored all of her grandchildren so much and smiled as she watched them fish her pond and find joy in catching a fish.
Ginger was born October 14, 1952 in Beaumont, TX., the daughter of Leonard D. Atwood Sr. and Jeannine Atwood. Ginger is preceded in death by her father, Leonard D. Atwood Sr.; her husband, Michael W. Holland; and two brothers, Terry Atwood and Lynn Atwood. Survivors include: her mother Jeannine Atwood; two brothers Leonard D. Atwood, Jr. and Robert Atwood; her four sons, John Holland (Amy) of Lindale, Matthew Holland (Kelly) of Houston, Brett Holland (Kara) of Prosper and Paul Holland of Crookston, MN. Ginger is also survived by seven grandchildren: Hailey Holland, Joshua Holland, Jake Holland, Taylor Holland, Kade Holland, Kolter Holland and Kason Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Powell Food Pantry c/o FUMC Lindale, Lewy Body Dementia Association, or The