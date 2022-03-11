Gilbert Scott Porter
TYLER — Gilbert Scott Porter passed away on March 3, 2022 after a seven year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 65 years old. Gil was born in El Dorado, Arkansas on October 11, 1956 to Ruth Ann and Watson Porter.
Gil spent an idyllic childhood in Tyler, Texas and graduated in 1975 from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler. He played baseball throughout his early years and was a second baseman for Robert E. Lee High School, Tyler Junior College and Northeast Louisiana University. Thereafter, he graduated from The University of Texas at Austin-Red McCombs School of Business with a degree in Business and Petroleum Land Management. He began his career as a petroleum field landman working primarily in Texas, Alabama, Florida and Mississippi. Gil’s last years in the oil and gas industry were as Land Manager with Harvest Natural Resources in Houston and Hawkwood Energy in Denver. Gil was a Certified Professional Landman (CPL) and former proud member of the ETAPL, HAPL and AAPL.
Gil spent his last years with his wife, Pat, in Galveston, Texas playing golf at the Galveston Country Club, watching his Texas Longhorn football, volunteering with Meals on Wheels, enjoying Mardi Gras with the Momus Krewe and attending services at Moody Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching the sunsets from his beach house with his wife, beloved mother-in-law (Suzanne), many friends and his faithful dog, Tessy May.
Gil was an avid golfer and played on any course every chance he could get. Two of Gil’s dreams were fulfilled in 2017 when he attended The Masters, and in 2018, he finally played golf at Pebble Beach. Gil also loved college football season and enjoyed every moment watching the Texas Longhorns and flying the UT flag on game day. Hook ‘Em, Gil.
Gil was loved deeply by his wife Pat, their daughters Madeline and Mackenzie, his son-in-law Logan, all of their family, and countless friends. Gil will be in our hearts forever.
Gil is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Ora and Otis Townsend, his loving parents Watson and Ruth Ann Porter, and his father-in-law, William G Ihlo. He is survived by his loving wife, Pat Porter; daughters Madeline Luzzo (son-in-law Logan Luzzo), and Mackenzie Porter; mother-in-law Suzanne Ihlo; sister, Becky Pearson (George); sister-in-law, Kristi LaVerdure and brother-in-law, Maurice LaVerdure; Sister-in-law, Janan Pigg; Brother-in-law Roy Blackshear (Liz); nieces Lauren Browning (Eric) and Alicia Ohlenburg; nephews, Eric Pearson (Natalie), Wil Blackshear (Lindsey), Grant LaVerdure (Maddie) and Grayson Laverdure.
Gil had many many friends throughout his life, but a very special bond was made during his early childhood growing up in Tyler, Texas. The friendships continued to the end of his life and were marked by 40 years of annual Texas hunting/golf trips and 25 or more annual getaways to the family farm in Center, Texas. Lifelong friends, brothers and pallbearers; Mitch Denson, Russell Gilpin, Plez Henderson, Tim Henry, Mark Hull, Randy Massad, Jimmy Miller, Tim Morby, Marty Stitt and Mark Tarver. Honorary pallbearers; Bill Hays, John Turner and David Hamilton.
A memorial service will be held on March 16, 1:00 PM at The First United Methodist Church in Center, Texas - 211 Porter Street.
Please make donations in Gil’s memory to the Alzheimers Association https://act.alz.org/goto/gsp56
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com