Gerry Ann Pardue Herrington
TYLER — A celebration of the life of Gerry Ann Pardue Herrington will be held on Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, at 10am at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Trammell officiating. Burial will follow at The Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. The family will accept visitors Monday, June 13th, 2022, from 6-8pm at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
She was born to the late Bernard and Genevieve Anderson Hudgins on May 17,1940 in Lubbock, Texas. She went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at the age of 82.
Gerry Ann’s parents moved their family to Tyler in 1946 where she ultimately met and married her high school sweetheart Lewis James Pardue, Jr. more known as “Jimbo.” They went on to raise a family of 4 children here in Tyler.
She was a caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and dear friend to so many.
Gerry Ann leaves behind her four children and a stepdaughter, Debbie Nichols and husband Jay of Bullard; Mike Pardue and wife Debbie of Flint; Pat Nichols and husband Tommy of Tyler; Linda Trammell and husband Steve of Flint; and stepdaughter Barbara Trimble and husband Buddy of Tyler. She was blessed beyond measure with 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren including 2 precious little ones on the way; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 niece and many dear friends including Shirley Dowdy, her lifelong best friend.
Those gone before her were her parents, Bernard Hudgins and Genevieve Hudgins Hall; husbands, Lewis James Pardue, Jr. and Al Herrington; sister, Susan Barron and brother, Bernard Ray Hudgins.
Gerry Ann worked 32 years at Ables-Land Office Supplies and Printing and later retired from Business Forms and Printing to care for her husband Jimbo, as he fought and lost a brave battle with cancer in 1996.
She then went on to meet and marry Al Herrington in 1999, and they lived happily and traveled many adventures for 18 years. Gerry lost Al to Alzheimer’s in 2017.
Gerry Ann enjoyed being outdoors and loved gardening indoors and out. She also enjoyed reading, cooking, scrapbooking, sewing, and any other types of crafting. She especially loved having craft nights with her girls. She loved any time that she could gather with her family. Bible journaling was a huge love of hers. She participated in Bible journaling classes with her church, and she attended retreats with other like-minded women local and out of state, who love the Lord as she did. Many special friendships were made at these events, and she adored these friends.
Gerry Ann was a member of the Sonrise Prayer Fellowship that her husband Al founded, and she served that ministry for many years with him and after his death.
She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler, where she was active in the Forerunners Ministry and the “JOY” class connect group.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons and grandsons-in-law, Brandon Kersh, Landon Trammell, Clay Nichols, Chad Allen, Roman Parish, Conner Cashion, and Blayne Noble.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org) or Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).