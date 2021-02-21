Geraldine “Jerrie” Marek Cronin
TYLER — Jerrie, 82 of Ben Wheeler (formerly of Tyler) was born April 6, 1938 in Oak Park, Illinois and passed away January 12, 2021. Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, February 23rd at 1 pm at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Mahomes family ready for baby: New photos with Patrick and Brittany
-
Stunning: Brittany Matthews' latest photo shoot as Mahomes family ready for baby
-
Important update on Whitehouse water situation
-
Tyler trucking company owner, friends gather to help drivers during winter weather
-
City of Tyler: water boil notice could be lifted as soon as Monday