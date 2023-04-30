Gerald Dean Dene
TYLER — Gerald “Jerry” Dene of Tyler, Texas passed from this life on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Jerry was born December 28, 1950 in South Bend, Indiana to Geraldine Maxine Dene and Gemial Rudolph Dene, both who have preceded him in death.
He is survived by two brothers, James Rudolph Dene of Valencia, California, Richard Eugene Dene and wife Linda Jo Dene of Wyoming, Delaware; his loving family including his wife of 14 years, Mary Lou; one daughter: Holly Renee Stocke, and husband David Allen Stocke, of Palo Verdes, California; two sons: Jeremy Christian Ryan Gemial and wife Melissa Kay Dene of Tyler, Texas; and Brenton Tae Christian Dene of Mesa, Arizona; 4 granddaughters: Jessica Rene Dene, Emily Christene Ellison, Peyton Renee Stocke, Parker Sierra Stocke; and 3 grandsons: Benjamin Christian Dene, Dawson Allen Stocke, and Grayson Tae Dene.
Jerry retired from a USPS career and later owned a profitable Stereoscope business. He will be remembered for his intense love for God and family, his advocacy for the unborn, his pleasant personality, quick-witted mind, and entrepreneurial spirit.
