Gerald C. Mann Shipp
MUSTANG — Gerald C. Mann Shipp passed away on November 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on September 4, 1938 at Kennard, Texas to James and Jewell Shipp. Gerald grew up mainly in East Texas , he was living in Lufkin, Texas for 31 years before moving to Mustang, Oklahoma in 1988. Gerald enjoyed singing country music and being part of his family. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shellie Wolf and her husband Cecil Wolf. Gerald is survived by his brother Thomas Shipp and his wife Shirley Shipp; also by nieces Laura Starzyk, Rhonda Garza, and Cynthia Wilkerson; nephews Bryan Wolf, Jr. and Shelby Wolf and wife Denice. Gerald is also survived by great nephews Scott Starzyk, Grady Wilkerson, Kaleb Wolf and Johan Wolf; great nieces Sydney Starzyk, Sloan Starzyk, Alexis Garza, Ariel Wilkerson, and Audrey Wolf.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball playoffs: No. 1 Beckville sweeps No. 3 Jewett Leon in regional semifinals
-
Mexia social worker charged with 134 counts of election fraud
-
Many customers to go without Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this season, but still thankful to the family and decades worth of Texas tradition
-
Yoli's Mexican Cuisine opens new Tyler location
-
1 employee working at Smith County Elections Office after another contracts COVID-19