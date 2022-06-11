Gerald A Bruski
TYLER — Gerald Bruski age 58 of Tyler Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tyler, Texas.
He was born in Marquette, Michigan.
Son of Alphonse and Dolores (Chojnacki), on May 3, 1964.
Graduate of Grand Blanc High School in 1982.
Gerald married the love of his life Anna Margaret (Bedford) at St. Casmir’s Catholic Church in Posen Michigan.
Gerald never met a stranger that he didn’t have a connection with, he had an awesome sense of humor that made people laugh. He put others first, he would give his perspective while listening attentively. Gerald made a difference in many ways and especially how he touched the lives of friends and family, he will be dearly missed.
Mr. Bruski is survived by his wife Anna of 38 years.
3 Siblings: Beverly and Bill Humphrey of California, Marvin Bruski of Posen, and Janice Panoff of Texas
Extended Bedford Family, he was more of a brother than a brother-in-law.
Several Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by his father, Alphonse Bruski of Posen.
Gerald requested upon death to not have a memorial service. Gerald did request prayers & peace for Anna and all of the lives he touched.
He was born in Marquette, Michigan.
Son of Alphonse and Dolores (Chojnacki), on May 3, 1964.
Graduate of Grand Blanc High School in 1982.
Gerald married the love of his life Anna Margaret (Bedford) at St. Casmir’s Catholic Church in Posen Michigan.
Gerald never met a stranger that he didn’t have a connection with, he had an awesome sense of humor that made people laugh. He put others first, he would give his perspective while listening attentively. Gerald made a difference in many ways and especially how he touched the lives of friends and family, he will be dearly missed.
Mr. Bruski is survived by his wife Anna of 38 years.
3 Siblings: Beverly and Bill Humphrey of California, Marvin Bruski of Posen, and Janice Panoff of Texas
Extended Bedford Family, he was more of a brother than a brother-in-law.
Several Nieces and Nephews
He was preceded in death by his father, Alphonse Bruski of Posen.
Gerald requested upon death to not have a memorial service. Gerald did request prayers & peace for Anna and all of the lives he touched.