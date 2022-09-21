Georgia Rehberg
BEN WHEELER — Services for Georgia Rehberg will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2022 at Pruitt Baptist Church with a graveside to follow at Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery in Van, with Pastor David McNary officiating. Visitation will be held at Hilliard Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Georgia Evelyn Dalgety Rehberg was born November 27, 1933 in Buffalo, KS to the late David Dalgety and Edna McLean Dalgety. She had been a resident of Van for over 20 years, recently living in Ben Wheeler. She was born and raised in Kansas and also lived in Bedford, Texas for a number of years. She was a member of Pruitt Baptist Church, where she taught Bible study and Sunday school. She was a talented seamstress and quilter, belonging to Heritage Quilt Guild of Van Zandt County and Quilt Guilds of East Texas. In earlier years, she worked as a nurse aide for Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE and an alcohol and drug counselor for Burlington Northern Railroad.
Mrs. Rehberg passed away at the age of 88 on September 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Rehberg; grandson, Brent Nalls; and sister, Carolyn Hickok.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Kathleen & David Klinger of Ben Wheeler, Wendell & Ursula Pierce of Bedford, and Laura & Ronnie Nalls of Van; siblings, David (Joan) Dalgety and Jean (Robert) Larson; grandchildren, Angel (Eddie) Sanchez, Michelle (Jason) Fitts, Cathy (Robert) Everett, Jeremy Gans, Tracy Etter, Dominic (Lea) Pierce, Tara (Chris) Suttle, and Amanda (Trevor) Burke; sixteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Sanchez, Jason Fitts, Robert Everett, Jeremy Gans, Chris Suttle, and Trevor Burke. Dominic Pierce will serve as an honorary pallbearer and Brent Nalls will be holding his end from Heaven.