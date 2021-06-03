Georgia Mearl Bassham

Funeral services for Georgia Bassham will be 2:00 pm, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas with Brother Roger Bynog, Jr. and Josh Oliver officiating. Interment will follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens in Kilgore.
Visitation will be 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Georgia married Larry Bassham in 1986 and was a member of the Greggton Missionary Baptist Church of Longview. She loved doing word puzzles, reading, and visiting with her family. She was a lifelong citizen of this area.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Oliver; daughters, Mary Oliver, Sharon Tiner and Vickie Bassham and son, Buck Oliver.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Bassham of Overton; 3 children, Pam Lopez and husband Jose of Arp, Lonnie Oliver of Liberty City, and Billy Oliver and wife Lana of Arp; sister, Jewel Eppers of Longview; 14 grandchildren, 46 great- grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Josh Oliver, Brandon Oliver, Jake Oliver, Santos Lopez, Bubba Oliver, and Scout Birdsong. Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Tiner and Stephen Ihlenfeldt.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
