HARMON — The celebration of Life for Mrs. Georgia Mae Harmon, 87 of Larue will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The celebratory service will be at Antioch Baptist Church in Chandler with Rev. Marcus L. Jackson serving as officiant and Elder R.C. Emanuel serving as eulogist. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery in Chandler. Mrs. Harmon was born on September 16, 1932 in the Moore Station Community in Larue, Texas and transitioned peacefully on August 3, 2020 at her residence. She attended Moore Station Schools, was a life resident of Larue and a member of Union Station A.M.E. Church. Mrs. Georgia was a member of the Heroines of Jericho, Lily Fair Court #131 serving as the founding treasurer and served in several capacities of Union Station A.M.E. Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Calhoun Harmon, three siblings and one grandson. Her memories will forever be cherished by her son, John R. Harmon, Sr. of Tyler; her daughter, Ara Emma Hollis of Larue, six brothers, five sisters, ten grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. other relatives and friends. Mrs. Georgia Mae Harmon was the matriarch of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company and her memories will forever be cherished by the entire staff. SHE LIVED A LIFE TO BE REMEMBERED. Public viewing will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
