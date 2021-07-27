Georgia Etheridge
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Georgia Ruth (Bossart) Etheridge, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Sorrows in Jacksonville. Father Jay Lucas will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Reese Cemetery.
A Rosary service will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with visitation to follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Georgia passed away on July 24, 2021. She was born in Port Angeles, WA on February 7, 1933, to Albert Francis and Lillian (Holcomb) Bossart.
Her early childhood experiences instilled in her a strong sense of family, duty, commitment, and love of God. She was very adaptable and would fit in anywhere. It also prepared her for her life as an Air Force officer’s wife. She was well liked by everyone who met her; she never met a stranger. If you were in a checkout line with her at a store, she would engage you in conversation and have your life story before you left the store. Later in life, God became very important to her. For years she was an active member of the Ladies of LaSalette at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic church. She also served as Eucharistic minister for several years. She would often cook sumptuous multi-course meals whenever her large extended family visited and especially loved interacting with her many grandchildren. Her family was always welcomed with joy and loving arms.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 60 years, Travis Reed Etheridge, brothers, Albert Bossart, Jr., Stephen Bossart, and Anthony Bossart; sister, Donna Lunn; and granddaughter, Sophie Etheridge.
Left to cherish Georgia’s memory are her daughter, Patricia Spenla and husband Mike; sons; Mark Etheridge and wife Laura, Gregory Etheridge and wife Peggy, Lee Etheridge and wife Ginger, Joseph Etheridge and wife Vickie; sisters; Susan Cavazos and Cheryl Starnes and husband Terry, and Vicki Lunn; brothers: Patrick Bossart and wife Charlotte, Brian Raber and wife Julie. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Reese Cemetery Association, 123 Dogwood Lakes Circle, Bullard, TX 75757, or Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1023 Corinth Road, Jacksonville, TX 75766.