Georgia D. Wallis
OKLAHOMA CITY — Georgia Drake Wallis, formerly of Tyler, TX, passed away on May 10, 2021 of natural causes in Oklahoma City where she and Bill moved in 2017 to be close to family.
She was born to Larry and Nell Drake, December 29, 1927, in McKinney, TX, where she was raised on a farm with 3 brothers and a sister. As you might imagine growing up with 4 siblings, Georgia was very competitive in sports and carried that spirit throughout her life playing card games and Mahjong with her many close friends and family. Georgia loved gardening, used her creativity to make floral arrangements and wreaths, was an excellent cook always taking food and her famous zucchini bread to friends and family, and decorated her home and others homes for Christmas which she was passionate about.She married the love of her life, Bill Wallis, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage in December residing in Tyler for 53 years. Georgia worked in the healthcare industry until retiring in 1984. She was actively involved with Meals on Wheels, Green Acres Garden Club, Glenwood Church of Christ, and Sorority. During this time, Georgia and Bill travelled throughout the US and Canada with their trailering friends the Holiday Ramblers. After their grandchildren were born, they spent untold hours watching them participate in sports and musical activities. Family meant everything to Georgia, they never missed a birth, graduation, engagement party, or wedding. She cherished every family moment. We have been extremely blessed to have had such a wonderful role model with her endless love and support for so many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Larry Jr., Gill and Carl. She is survived by her husband Bill Wallis, son Steve and wife Tricia of Edmond, OK, three grandchildren, Chris Wallis of San Marcos, TX, Courtney Shaw and husband Bret of Clive, IA, Colby Wallis and wife Sloane of Houston, TX, three great grandchildren Beckett, Barrett and Blaine Shaw, her sister Sara Simpson of McKinney, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is very thankful for the care given to Georgia by the Mercy Hospital and Hospice staff in Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Christian Homes and Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Dr., Tyler, TX 75703
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21 2021 at Glenwood Church of Christ, Tyler.