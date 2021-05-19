Georgia D Wallis
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, 1:30PM at Glenwood Church of Christ for Georgia Wallis of Oklahoma City, formerly of Tyler, TX who passed away May 10, 2021. Georgia and husband Bill moved to OKC in 2017 to be closer to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Christian Homes and Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Dr., Tyler, TX 75703
 
 