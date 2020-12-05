George Walter Witt
TYLER — George W. Witt passed away on Tuesday November 24, 2020. He was born on February 21, 1941 in Monroe, Louisiana to Durnell & Edna Strozier Witt. George served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years where he traveled through the Mediterranean on the USS Neosha (AO-143). He later retired from UPS.
He is survived by his daughter Karman Loyd and husband Michael, their children Ava & Hudson Loyd of Longview, Texas. His son Tony Witt and wife SyRena, their children Gus, Sam, Isabell and Maurine Witt of Kilgore, Texas.
George loved hunting, fishing and eating good seafood. He was a strong, intelligent, and a generous man, his engineer mind will be greatly missed by those who loved him dearly.
The family will have a private service at the beloved Starr Ranch.
Memorials in George’s memory can be made to the St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore at 401 E. Main, Kilgore, TX 75662.
