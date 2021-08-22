George W. Lemley
NEW HARMONY — Funeral services for George W. Lemley, age 89 of New Harmony, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Lindale First Baptist Church Student Center with Dr. Tom Buck officiating. Interment will follow at the New Harmony Cemetery. George passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He was born November 12, 1931, in Hector, Arkansas to the late Henry H. and Eunice E. (Laffoon) Lemley. George resided in Blossom, Texas for 30 years before moving to New Harmony where he has resided for the last 20 years. While in Blossom George was a member of both the Lion’s Club and the Kiwanis. Later he was active in the Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief and retired as a Social Worker after 30 years with the Texas Department of Health. George served his country in the Unites States Navy and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lindale. He was an avid reader and enjoyed yardwork and spending time with his beloved family. George was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Athey and his brother, Brooks Lemley. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lemley of New Harmony; children, Cathy Gharis and husband, Bob of Garland and Jimmy Lemley and wife, Amanda of Argyle; sister, Anita Utley of Russellville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jonathan, and Joseph Gharis, Tucker, Hannah, and Hadley Lemley; and many other loving family members and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.