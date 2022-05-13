George Vernon Whyte
QUITMAN — George Vernon Whyte, 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born in Bristow, Oklahoma, October 21, 1925 to Grace and Raymond Whyte. One of his proudest moments was when he played football for LSU in 1943-44 and they won the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M in ‘44.
Vernon served in the US Navy during World War II, fighting in the Battle of Okinawa. He was the light weight boxing champion of the fleet while serving on the USS Grafton. Afterward the Navy, Vernon was recruited by USC to play football but his career was cut short due to an injury.
He returned to Tyler, TX, working in the oilfield business until he retired. He enjoyed golfing, yard work and helping the Baptist Builders at Lake Fork Baptist Church. Vernon was always quick with a smile and a warm greeting. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, parents Raymond and Grace Whyte, brother Sonny Whyte, sisters Dorothy Snipes and Ramona McKeith, son Thomas Whyte, and daughter Nancy Croson.
Vernon is survived by daughters Rebecca Hamblett of Quitman, TX, and Alison Frank and husband Greg of Killeen, TX; a long list of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for George Vernon Whyte are scheduled for May 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Lowe-Gardner Funerals in Quitman, Texas with Calvin Evans, officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Rose Lawn Cemetery, Mineola, Texas.