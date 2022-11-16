GEORGE HENRY BOURQUE
TYLER — George Henry Bourque, age 91, peacefully and victoriously met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to Face, November 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He heard the Lord say “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into your rest. Welcome Home!”
He was born October 1, 1931 in Groves, TX to O.J. Ophelius and Wilba Bourque. He attended school in Nederland, TX and was apprenticed into the paint and wallpaper trade. He was truly The Wallcovering Specialist. After his salvation, he graduated from Jacksonville Baptist College in Jacksonville, TX and was licensed and ordained as a Minister of The Gospel of Jesus Christ. He later earned a Bachelor, Master and Doctor of Theology degrees from Christian Bible College, Rocky Mount, NC. He was also a certified Pastoral Counselor. George pastored several churches in Texas and New Mexico. He served as a Christian counselor, Hospice Chaplain, and Bible teacher. He wrote and taught a study of Revelation and the End Times He also did mission work in South Korea, Japan, Philippines and Mexico. The Lord also called George to prison ministry in Texas at the Walls Unit, Michaels Unit and the Billy Moore Unit. No matter what he did or where he went, George touched people for Jesus Christ. His reach is immeasurable.
George was preceded in death by his parents; step father Jack Sprouse; wife Judy Fletcher Bourque; sisters Gloria Beth Bourque and Shirley Bourque, Debbie Sprouse and Vickie Sprouse Lawrence.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Pamela Berry Bourque of Tyler, TX; sister Tina Sprouse Goff of Nederland, TX ; step sisters Jimmie Sprouse Moss of Magnolia, TX and Jackie Sprouse Maxwell of Longview, TX; son Glenn Bourque and wife Kayellen of Tyler, TX; daughter Victoria Bourque Mirimanian and husband Mark of Lindale, TX; stepson Wayne Rodieck and wife Debbie of Montgomery, TX; stepdaughter Julie Rodieck Johnson and husband Rodney of Tyler, TX.
Grandchildren Amanda Day Donahue (Dan) of Centerville, OH; Steven Day (Andrea) of Tyler, TX; Kate Bourque Wilburn (Mark) of Bremen, GA; Joshua Bourque (Lauren) of Tyler, TX; Scott Mirimanian (Heather) of Winchester, CA; Seth Mirimanian of Alhambre, CA; Taylor Rodieck of Montgomery, TX; Tyler Rodieck of San Marcos, TX.
Great grandchildren Tyler and Mason Perales, Grace Donahue, Jacob and Abby Day, Maverick, Blaze, Phoenix & Zephaniah Wilburn, Taelyn Pool and soon to be born Everest Bourque, Micah, Oliver and Rosie Mirimanian.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday November 26, 2022 at 2:00, at Lanes Chapel Methodist Church, 8720 Old Jacksonville, Hwy, Tyler, TX 75703. Come hear George preach from heaven! It will be glorious.
In lieu of flowers, please honor George by supporting Nanda & Lisa Giri Nepal Missions, sent to Lanes Chapel.
Thanks to all who held us in their hearts with love and prayers. Thanks to Enhabit nurse Debbie Vining for you loving care.