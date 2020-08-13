George F. King

He had lived in Flint for 9 years, moving from Claremore, Oklahoma. He worked as a math teacher and a coach. He also worked for four years at Southside Bank. George was preceded in death by his son, Shawn King, mother, Peggy King and father, Joseph Moretti.
Survivors include his wife, of 13 years and 3 months, Diana King of Flint; four children, Jennifer Collins and husban, Gary, Larry King, Shawn King and Darrin King; sister, Sharon Kanitsch; 2 brothers, Chuck King and Dennis King; 3 grandchildren, Taylor Vincent, Hayden Collins and Mason King.
My sweet George is the love of a lifetime! His smile was from Heaven and he had such a caring soul for everyone. He was a blessing from the Lord. George was an amazing husband, friend and father.