George Edward Reder II
ARP — George Edward Reder II, age 87, died in Tyler, Texas on July 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel at 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler. (The family respectfully requests the wearing of facial masks for those attending.) Burial with military honors will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, Florida.
Mr. Reder was born December 17, 1932 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and lived in several states and countries before and after his over 20 years of service in both the United States Air Force and United States Army. He retired as Chief Warrant Officer II. Among his greatest personal achievements was realizing his lifelong dreams of becoming a pilot and flight instructor.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George J. Reder and Katherine (Pearl) M. Peteja; his brothers, Gilbert H. Recker and Norman A. Reder; his son, Norman A. Reder; grandchildren, Victoria M. Reder and Wesley A. Conley; and his great-grandchild Katrina R. Strubble. His survivors include one sister, Dorothy Biery; five children, Joseph Reder, Effie Reder, George Reder, Teresa Conley and David Reder; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

