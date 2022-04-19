George Edward Drake
CANTON — Memorial Service for George E Drake, 79, of Canton will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3pm at First United Methodist Church in Canton. Mr. Drake peacefully passed away at his home in Canton, TX, on April 4, 2022. He was born March 24, 1943, in Gilmer, TX to George and Earkle Drake. He married Thelma Jean Dodson, March 5, 1966, in Trenton, TX.
George E Drake was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the US Air Force until his retirement in 1987. He then enjoyed a second career, retiring from Tarrant County in 2006. A loving husband and father, George and his wife then moved to Canton in 2009. He was a true craftsman who could fix anything, enjoyed restoring antique vehicles and tractors, and could often be found tending to his yard.
Mr. Drake is survived by his wife of 56 years, “Jean”, children; Amy Drake of Richmond, VA, Darrell Drake and wife, Cynthia, of Crowley, TX; grandchildren; George and Abigail Drake; sisters; Betty Butler and husband, Danny, and Linda Leinneweber and husband, Clyde, all of Sherman, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Canton or Hospice of East Texas.