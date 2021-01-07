George Denzil Sitton, Jr.
LINDALE — A private service will be held for Mr. George Denzil Sitton, Jr., age 95 of Lindale, Texas, with Bro. Bruce Rudd officiating. Interment will be at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler, Texas. George passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at a hospice facility in Tyler, Texas. He was born in Lindale, Texas on June 25, 1925 to the late George Denzil Sitton, Sr. and Maggie (Rozell) Sitton and was a lifelong resident of Lindale, Texas. George married the love of his life Dorma Huddleston Sitton on January 25, 1946. He served in the Navy during WWII and was a longtime member of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. George retired in April 1973 after 20 years of service from the Texas Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator. George raised cattle and grew blackberries and roses. He was a charter member of the Rose Growers Association of Tyler, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving wife, Dorma Huddleston Sitton, sons, George D. Sitton III and Ricky Dale Sitton, and granddaughter, Michelle Sitton Clay. George is survived by his daughter, Debra Sitton Smith and husband, Moody Smith; grandsons, Brian Malone, Paul Malone, and George D. Sitton IV, Josh Sitton; granddaughter, Rebecca Sitton Fillman; 11 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
