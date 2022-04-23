George Carl Lemmert, Sr.
CHANDLER — Funeral services for George Lemmert, Sr., 73, of Chandler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church of Tyler, with Rev. Richard Luna officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Retreat Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Lemmert passed away on April 19, 2022, in Tyler.
George Carl Lemmert, Sr. was born December 2, 1948, in Allegany County, Maryland, the son of George David Lemmert and Ruth Lee (Thomas) Lemmert. He graduated from John Tyler High School in 1966 and attended Tyler Junior College. George enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served from 1969 to 1973. After his military service, he went to work for his father at The Tire Barn, where he would eventually become owner and operator, retiring in 2011. George was a member of the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church and the Chandler Masonic Lodge #993. During his free time, he enjoyed his cattle, antique tractors, cooking, fishing, and going on cruises. George had a servant’s heart- generous, giving, and always willing to lend a hand. He loved his family and enjoyed attending any activities his grandchildren were involved in. His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend will continue in the lives of those around him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet Sue Lemmert; son, George Lemmert, Jr., and brother, William Lemmert.
Survivors include son, Clay Lemmert and wife Kelsey of Brownsboro; brothers, Dan Lemmert and wife Laquetta of Tyler, David Lemmert of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Brittany Hall and husband John, Travis Lemmert, Drew Lemmert, and Brooke Thurman, Olivia Lemmert, Ellie Lemmert; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
On Monday, April 25, 2022, a visitation will be held from 10-11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607, or Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church, 417 CR 1143, Tyler, Texas 75704.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.