George Bassett
TYLER — George Bassett of Tyler, Texas passed away in his home on March 1, 2023, from complications associated with Parkinson’s disease. He was born in Wamego, Kansas on May 16, 1939, and spent his early childhood years on a farm ten miles away. He later moved to Manhattan, Kansas, where he graduated from high school in 1957.
He is survived by several loving family members, including his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 62 years, Sandra Jacobson Bassett; son Randy and his wife Michele of Austin, Texas; son Rick and his loving girlfriend Summer Sharbutt of Lubbock, Texas; and son Rob and his loving girlfriend Jennifer Harper of Longview, Texas. George (Grampy) is also survived by five loving grandchildren, Shelby, Ryan, Drew, Peyton, and Reed; Summer’s loving son Swade; and Jennifer’s loving children Colby and Hannah. He is also survived by three nephews, one great-nephew, and two great-nieces and their children.
George and family moved to Tyler in 1968 for his employment with Howe-Baker Engineering Company, where he enjoyed a successful career of 27 years, while also engaging in various entrepreneurial ventures including a lake marina, storage buildings, rental properties, and keeping the books for his wife’s business, The Bath Shoppe and Chef’s Pantry. He was very proud to put his three boys through college, and even considered himself an Aggie after they all graduated from Texas A&M.
In retirement, George loved traveling with his wife and other family members as much as possible. His favorite spots were Cabo San Lucas and Colorado, where he and Sandra traveled to every year for nearly 30 years. George also loved playing golf with his sons and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He cherished the many friendships he and Sandra made throughout the years. Most of all, he loved his wife deeply and everything they did together.
George is remembered by his family and friends as one of the most genuine, humble, kind, and fun-loving men they have ever known. He was always the first to help someone in need, fought his Parkinson’s disease like a champion, and never complained about a single thing in life. His family loves him immensely and will miss him dearly until we reunite in Heaven.
George was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Lorena Howe Bassett of Wamego, Kansas; sister Thelda and her husband Larry Herrmann of Omaha, Nebraska; and sister Wanda Bassett of Olathe, Kansas.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ryan Bassett, Drew Bassett, Peyton Bassett, Reed Bassett, Sailor Sharbutt, Swade Sharbutt, David Herrmann, Kevin Herrmann, Rick Holley, Mike Estes, and Richard Davis.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. On Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego, Kansas, there will be a family visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Services at 10:00 a.m. Followed by interment at Wamego Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 (www.give.michaeljfox.org); Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org); Smith County Humane Society, 1823 County Road 386, Tyler, TX 75708 (www.petsfurpeople.org).