George Andrew Perry
OVERTON — On Wednesday, February 23, George Andrew Perry of Overton, TX passed from this life into the near presence of his Heavenly Father. He was born in Overton to Marguerite Felix Perry and Jim Andrew Perry on November 13, 1952. George graduated from the Overton school system, Kilgore Junior College and Stephen F Austin University with bachelor and master’s degrees and earned his CPA. George was always industrious even as a small child, known for mowing lawns, selling greetings cards, and other jobs. He worked in the oil fields, sold wood for BBQ and fireplaces in the Dallas area, bought land and raised cattle. His professional activities included a private tax practice and 30 years as a CPA for Texas Instruments in Dallas. George had an inquiring mind and enjoyed travel and learning about the world. He was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church Tyler and a proud member of fraternal organizations. He was a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason and active in the Sons of the Confederacy. George was a descendant of the Perry family who settled in East TX in the 1820s. He is survived by 2 first cousins, Mary Willingham Partlowe & Frieda Schlemeyer Cleft. Also, many descendants of the Felix, Perry, Phillips & Partlow families. Including Tim & Chris Combes, Lawrence & Beth Phillips, William and John Partlow and Mike Pearcy. Among his close friends and associates is Beau Cantrell Of El Reno, OK and Curtis Gilbert of Overton.
Funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Tyler TX Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 10AM. Internment in the Overton City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the charity of your choice or Christ Episcopal Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
