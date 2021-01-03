Geoffrey Ross Buford
TYLER — Geoffrey Ross Buford peacefully passed from a purpose-filled life on December 3, 2020. He was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on March 27, 1942.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Paschal Buford; mother, Lucille Buford; brothers, Bob and Jerry Buford; and nephew, Ross Buford. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Buford; daughter, Lauren Buford; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Lacy Buford; and their son, David Buford.
His family will miss his acceptance and encouragement. His friends will miss his loyalty and commitment. His associates will miss his constancy and trust in the future, and our community will miss his generous spirit and wise counsel.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at The Children’s Park of Tyler. If desired, memorials gifts may be made to The Children’s Park of Tyler.
