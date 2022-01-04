Geneva Arnold Tucker
TYLER — Geneva Arnold Tucker, 95 of Tyler, was born March 20, 1926 in Mooringsport, Louisiana to the late Robert J. and Ella Simmons Arnold. She passed away on December 31, 2021 in Tyler.
Geneva was married to a Baptist minister and served others in church and outside of church her entire life. She served many meals, made many phone calls and always had encouraging words for those in need. She also managed Dairy Queen on Vine Street for many years; she had many customers who called her their favorite employee. She loved working outside in the yard and in the green house.
Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would always do anything she could for them. She prayed for them daily and was so proud to know that each accepted Jesus in their heart and would spend eternity in heaven with her.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ratcliff, Tyler; grandchildren, Marcy Myers, Adam Ratcliff and Joshua Williams all of Tyler, and Joseph Warren, Jr. of Rockwall; great-grandchildren, Mallory Myers of Tyler, Joseph Warren, III, Jack Warren, Jessica Warren and Joshua Warren all of Rockwall and Abigail Williams of Tyler.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Jack Tucker; her daughter, Donna Gantt, as well as her parents and brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please donate Bibles to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN. 37214-0800; gideions.org/donate, in her honor.
Graveside services honoring her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. Bryant Grant officiating, under direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Special Music will be provided by Amy Barber. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Lloyd James Funeral Home.